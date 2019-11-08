How to Handle Tree-Related Disputes With Your Neighbor

Tree problems between neighbors can get tricky…

If your neighbor’s tree has branches hanging over your property, you can trim them if your neighbor won’t.

Only trim branches up to the property line and don’t damage the tree.

Leaves and acorns from your neighbor’s tree that fall on your property are natural occurrences. Your neighbor isn’t responsible.

Fruit on your neighbor’s tree belongs to your neighbor, even if the branch is on your property.

A fallen tree branch can cause damage to your house or car.

Your neighbor may be responsible if the tree wasn’t properly maintained

…but not if a healthy tree branch fell due to an Act of God.