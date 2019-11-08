Modifications That Help Seniors Stay Safe at Home

Share This Post Now!

For many seniors, home is much more comfortable than a nursing home or assisted living.

If your loved one wants to age in place, consult an expert in elder care to identify hazards in the house.

Eliminate clutter, put frequently used objects within easy reach, and improve lighting in the home.

Install grab rails, a shower seat, and handrails on stairs to prevent falls.

If your family member uses a wheelchair or walker, consider widening doorways and adding ramps.

Install a device to turn off the stove or oven if it isn’t being used.

Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and the water heater are working properly.