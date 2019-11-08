Search
Tips to Help You Save for a Down Payment While Paying Rent

If you are currently renting a home but want to save money for a down payment on a house, first figure out approximately how much you will need.

Look at where you are spending money each month and identify ways to save.

Eat out less and cook at home more.

Find a cheaper apartment or one with utilities included.

If that’s not possible, share expenses with a roommate.

Look for a part-time job or freelance gig to generate more income.

Pay off credit card bills so you can put money toward a down payment instead of interest.

Use a variety of strategies to reach your goal ASAP.

