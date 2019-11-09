Maintaining and Promoting a Positive Culture

In the following interview, Troy Wilson, president of Bellator Real Estate & Development, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World in Spanish Fort, Ala., discusses the firm, retention, and more.

Region Served: Mobile and Baldwin Counties

Years in Real Estate: 23

Number of Offices: 7

Number of Agents: 193

How would you describe your firm’s positioning in the marketplace?

While we’re well-known for new construction and development, what makes us unique is our breadth of expertise. For instance, we have the only real estate offices on Ono Island, and we do a great business in second homes and condo sales there. We also specialize in primary homes, as well as new construction projects. Real estate is so cyclical, so the fact that we have our hands in a little bit of everything means that we always have activity.

How important is building a positive culture?

Having a positive culture is one of the things that best defines our company. We begin every meeting by going around the room and sharing what we’re most grateful for—a practice that we feel allows us to live out our core values. We see all that we can do with all that we’ve been given, and we believe that we’re blessed to be part of a company where we’re free to do what we can do in this area. Our mission is to focus on our culture, which encompasses faith, effort, gratitude, honor, courage and commitment.

What is the key to agent retention?

Our agents are our clients, so we’re fortunate that we can be selective when it comes to choosing only those agents who we think will best fit our team. We’re also constantly looking for ways to improve, so we try to use the best technology available to offer our agents the best tools in the industry. There’s a great deal of business out there, so by taking the time to build relationships with our agents, we’re setting them up to be able to go out and build relationships with buyers and sellers.

What is one thing you hope your agents say about you?

I would like them to say that they trust us and that they’re excited to be part of a company that doesn’t just talk the talk. Not only are they part of our growth, but they’re also part of something much bigger than themselves.

How does being part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® help you and your agents do their jobs well?

One of the biggest advantages is that it differentiates us and places us as one of the top three companies in the marketplace. It also allows us to expand our footprint. At its roots, being part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® connects us to a large network of like-minded brokers and agents, which allows us to send and receive excellent referrals, while at the same time learning from and sharing with this network.

Lesley Grand is a contributing editor to RISMedia.