5 Updates to Improve Curb Appeal

Curb appeal plays a major role in making guests feel welcome, not to mention attracting potential homebuyers when you decide to sell. While beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, there are a few surefire steps you can take to boost your home’s curb appeal. Here are five winning ideas from Ohio-based garage door manufacturer Clopay:

Update the Front Door. A fresh coat of paint can spruce up a ho-hum front door and help make a better first impression when someone is eyeing your home. A bold color will make your home stand out and up the personality factor. Or, consider replacing the front door altogether–you’ll recoup most, if not all, of the cost in value.

Lighten Things up. Outdoor lighting can add a touch of elegance to the front of your home, while adding an important safety feature at the same time. Think beyond the ordinary when it comes to outdoor lighting–spotlights accentuating your favorite trees, porch lights, solar caps on fence posts–for an additional “wow” factor.

Be Fastidious About Landscaping. Landscaping goes beyond flowers and fertilizer. Trim any overgrowth and pull weeds, and consider a low-height fence around the front yard to create an attractive and friendly boundary.

Set the Stage With Outdoor Furniture. Nothing says lifestyle like a couple of well-placed Adirondack chairs on the lawn or a bistro table on the patio. Not to mention some comfy rockers on the front porch!

Upgrade the Garage Door. The garage door is a big part of your home’s visage. At the very least, make sure it’s painted and well maintained. Or, consider replacing it with a customized version to complement the look of your home.

Make these updates, and you’ll boost your home’s curb appeal in no time.