6 Surprising Fixes Using Hairspray

Hairspray is, of course, a beauty product for styling your hair. However, did you know that you could also use it as a DIY fix for some common problems? According to HomeAdvisor, here are six surprising ways to use hairspray at home:

Keep Curtains Dust-Free. Many homeowners claim that a little bit of hairspray goes a long way when it comes to keeping curtains and drapes clean. Simply spray new or newly cleaned drapes with hairspray, and it should help keep dust from sticking. Be sure to check with a window covering professional to make sure the hairspray won’t damage the fabric.

Remove Unwanted Pet Fur. If you notice pet fur sticking to your furniture and floors, try using hairspray to pick it up. Just spray the product on a dry rag or washcloth and wait a few seconds. Once the hairspray is close to dry, use the cloth to wipe fur off couches, carpet, clothes or any other surface. Don’t forget to spot-test this solution before applying it to a large area.

Thread Needles With Ease. Do you have trouble threading needles? Hairspray is an easy fix! Squirt just a bit of the spray on the end of the thread to stiffen up the string. It should also help keep the thread from fraying. Then, simply thread the needle as normal and get to sewing.

Keep Tights From Running. If you find a run in your tights or pantyhose, don’t panic. A little hairspray will stop the progression of the tear. Just spray the area around the run, and it should keep things from getting worse. Plus, you can use hairspray as a preventative measure. Apply the product to your hosiery immediately after purchase to make it run-resistant.

Remove Ink Stains. Although calling a professional or using actual cleaning supplies will probably work better, hairspray can remove ink stains from fabric in a pinch. Many DIYers swear that using an alcohol-based spray can lift pen ink from clothes and upholstery. Just spray the affected area and then wipe away the stain with a damp cloth.

Get Rid of Residue. Sometimes, stickers and labels can leave behind a gunky residue. Hairspray can get rid of it. Just squirt the spray on the sticky area and then rub the residue off with your fingers. Wash it off with soap and water afterward to leave a sparkling surface.