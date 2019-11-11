9 Side Hustles to Make Extra Cash

Almost everyone can use a little extra cash every now and again. Whether to help pay for holiday gifts, make rent for the month or just put a few more dollars in your pocket, side hustles can help you get what you need in a short amount of time.

American Consumer Credit Counseling offers nine ways you can make money fast:

Babysit. Families are always in need of babysitters. Ask around your neighborhood and network for opportunities. Website like Care.com can also set you up with families, especially ones looking for a reoccurring helper.

Dog walking. Knock on neighbors’ doors or post on social media advertising your dog walking services. Networks like Rover can also connect you to those looking for a dog walker in your area. The better job you do, the more opportunities there are to make more money.

Drive for Uber or Lyft. The best part about driving for Uber or Lyft is that drivers get to make their own hours and can make money quickly depending on how many hours they want to put in. All you need is a car and a clean driving record.

Tutor. If you’re well versed in a particular subject, consider tutoring. Parents love to invest in furthering their child’s education, so the opportunities are limitless and are a cash gig. Post your tutoring ads on school networks and social media to get the word out.

Participate in medical studies. Companies will pay consumers willing to take part in drug trials or medical studies. If you accept the risk of potentially experiencing side effects, this might be a good way to make money quickly.

Rent home or extra room. If you have an extra room, you can list it on websites like Airbnb to make some extra cash. If you are slightly more desperate and can stay at a family or friend’s home, you can rent out your entire house.

Sell old clothes. Go through old clothes and sell any unwanted items to a thrift store or on sites like Poshmark.

Take paid surveys. Companies are willing to pay you to take their surveys to help them better understand their customers.

Food delivery. By delivering through websites like DoorDash and UberEats, you wouldn’t have a time commitment and can make your own hours. Depending on the company, deliveries consist of take-out orders, groceries and sometimes alcohol.