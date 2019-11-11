Keeping Your Pets Safe During a Remodel

Is it time to update your outdated kitchen or bathroom? If so, have you thought about what you’ll do with your furry friends once the work begins?

Your pets may not be top of mind when you’re starting a new remodeling project–there’s costs, materials, contractors, schedules, design plans, etc.–but if your dog gets out or your cat runs away, it can add a whole lot of stress to the job. Here are a few easy tips to think about if you’re remodeling a home with pets:

Plug any holes in the wall or floor. A curious animal can squeeze into a tiny space and quickly become scared or trapped. Finding the animal may be difficult, but getting it out could prove to be even tougher.

Content Square 1.

Make sure your pet has a current ID or microchip. In case your pet does get out of the house, you’ll be much more likely to recover the animal if it has tags or a microchip with your contact information on it.

Consider boarding your pet. If you can afford a kennel or another boarding option, or if a family member is willing to house your animal for a while, it may be best to put your pet somewhere else that’s safe during a remodeling project.

Create a pet-safe room. If you decide to keep your pets at home, put them in your bedroom with food, water, a litterbox or bathroom pad, and some new toys. It’s worth the additional cries or paws at the door to ensure their safety.

Content Square 2.

Make sure that any workers coming into your home are aware you have pets. As contractors walk in and out of your house, make sure they are conscientious of the door. It could be easy for an animal to slip out while someone is carrying materials.

Additionally, remember to make sure your pets have plenty of water, especially if you have dogs, because when they’re stressed, they tend to drink more. With many remodeling jobs, there can be more dust in the air, so it’s important to make sure the water bowl is full and continually fresh.

Source: Neil Kelly Company