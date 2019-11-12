Some Tips for DIY Tree Removal

Getting rid of dead trees is more complex than many people realize, and you could run into an array of issues if you aren’t careful. Luckily, with the right equipment and a solid plan, you should be able to get that dead foliage off your property before you know it. Here are three things to keep in mind when removing dead trees from your property:

Don’t Start During Inclement Weather

Removing dead trees is extremely hazardous during certain times of the year. If there are high winds or the tree is covered in snow, for example, then you should probably put the project off for at least a few weeks. That said, a little bit of rain could actually help you out. The rainwater is going to saturate all of the soil around the tree, which will make it much easier to pull out the roots. You can also soak the ground with a garden hose if you’re carrying out this project during the dry season.

Always Use the Proper Safety Gear

Well before you start removing any trees from your property, make sure you have the proper safety gear. Without safety equipment, you could end up dealing with serious injuries, including lacerations, sprains, broken bones and head trauma. At the very least, you need to wear eye protection, ear protection and a hard hat when you’re removing the trees. You should also consider wearing high-quality gloves, thick pants, a heavy jacket and reinforced boots—clothes that’ll greatly reduce your risk of minor cuts and scratches.

Invest in the Right Equipment

You might want to search for some used construction equipment that you can purchase if the trees are relatively large. Cutting the trees into smaller segments with a chainsaw will get the job done, but that’s going to be very time-consuming. With some heavy equipment, you’ll be able to rip the trees up without cutting them into smaller pieces. Heavy equipment will also allow you to dig up the roots, which will prevent saplings from popping up in the future.

Removing one or two dead trees shouldn’t be too exhausting, but it’s always a good idea to hire professional contractors if you have more than a couple trees to get rid or have issues performing the task on your own. An experienced crew will be able to bring in construction equipment that you might not have access to, and many companies offer free disposal services on larger projects.

Source: Brooke Chaplan/RISMedia’s Housecall