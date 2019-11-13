Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands Florida Presence With Affiliation of Thomas Group Realty, Its 14th in the State

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced that Thomas Group Realty has affiliated with the brand. Now known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thomas Group, the company serves the Gainesville, Fla., market.

The Thomas Group was founded in 2012 by Matt and Tiffany Thomas, who have grown the firm from five agents to nearly 60 today. Over the last 12 months, the company has closed 770 transactions and over $176 million in sales volume.



Home to the University of Florida, Gainesville is one of the nation’s most recognized college towns. The University has invested heavily in infrastructure to support two dozen strategic areas of emphasis spanning health, agriculture, computing and education. The region has also benefited from the University of Florida health system’s new facilities at the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital and new world-class clinical care and research institute for neurological diseases. The UF Health Hospitals and Gainesville’s technology industry have brought world-class talent from far and wide for both research and clinical care.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thomas Group will serve the greater community of Gainesville, Alachua County and surrounding areas.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thomas Group becomes the 14th BHGRE® franchise in Florida. The Thomases annually rank in the top 1 percent of REALTORS® in the Gainesville market, averaging more than 100 home sales and $20 million in personal sales volume each year. Over the last three years, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thomas Group has had an average sales price of $300,000, higher than any of the other top 10 leading companies in the Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors® MLS. Since its 2012 inception, the firm has consistently ranked in the top five for sales volume.

The company hopes to benefit from already high brand recognition in Gainesville since 43.7 percent of the population are Meredith Corporation customers. Meredith is the publisher of Better Homes & Gardens magazine. The company utilizes a selective recruiting process which relies on inviting individuals of deep integrity who are a good cultural fit for the firm, which prides itself on a cohesive spirit.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thomas Group supports many local charities with a focus on those related to children’s health, including Xtraordinary Joy, Lemon Ball and Be Hope.

The Thomases expect their affiliated agents will immediately benefit from BHGRE® tools and resources, including Be Better University®, the brand’s educational platform.

“We are an educated college town, so we’re excited about the educational opportunities to better serve our customers,” says Tiffany Thomas.

“Matt and Tiffany’s strong performance as REALTORS® combined with the fact that they have built a top five company in their market underscore their ability to run a company dedicated to the highest levels of service,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “By affiliating with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network, they cement their intention to fuel their growth and become more productive and profitable. I am excited to watch this firm reach new heights under the authentic and accessible leadership of Matt and Tiffany Thomas.”



“We are proud of the success our firm has enjoyed but we knew we needed more resources to achieve the next-level growth we envisioned for our affiliated agents,” says Matt Thomas. “The robust suite of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand offerings combined with our local knowledge of the market creates a unique advantage to our customers when buying or selling a home.”

“One of the things that impressed us the most about the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate leadership team is that from every interaction, we could see that everyone is treated with respect and valued,” says Tiffany Thomas. “That really resonated with us because it mirrors our own leadership philosophy. In fact, Matt and I made a point to engage our agents in the decision to affiliate with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate because we value their opinions and respect our relationships with them. We’re so proud of each and every one of them. They are what makes Thomas Group a wonderful place to work.”

For more information, please visit www.BHGRE.com.