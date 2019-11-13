Coldwell Banker Advantage Expands Into Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Triad Market by Joining With Coldwell Banker Triad, RealtorsÂ®

Longtime RDU (Raleigh-Durham International Airport) Triangle real estate leader Coldwell Banker Advantage has announced it has joined forces with the Piedmont Triad regional power and award-winning Coldwell Banker Triad, RealtorsÂ®, who has won the Triad’s Best Real Estate Company award in both 2018 and 2019. The enhanced Coldwell Banker Advantage now has more than 550 agents in 18 offices serving the Triangle and Triad regions.

Coldwell Banker Triad, RealtorsÂ® owner Beverly Godfrey will stay with the combined firm in a leadership role joining Coldwell Banker Advantage CEO Gary Rabon. Her five offices and 200-plus agents will now do business as Coldwell Banker Advantage.

Coldwell Banker Advantage, which was founded in 1987 and headquartered in Raleigh, is part of the Coldwell Banker Advantage Family of Companies, the top Coldwell Banker franchise in the Carolinas and the second-largest in the brand with $3.7 billion in sales volume in 2018.

The combined group also includes Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage (based in Wilmington, N.C.), Coldwell Banker Chicora Advantage (Myrtle Beach, S.C.), Coldwell Banker Advantage (Fayetteville, N.C.) and Coldwell Banker Willis-Smith (New Bern, N.C). There are more than 1,600 agents affiliated with the firms.

“Several years ago, Beverly and I discussed about potentially joining together,” Rabon says. “Real estate is such a competitive industry and it demands great resources to continuously empower our agents to work best with their clients. The new Coldwell Banker Advantage’s powerful support group and proximity made this something I felt we needed to do.”

All Coldwell Banker Advantage agents will also enjoy the recently launched Business Incubation System designed to assist agents in growing their businesses.

“We believe that agents deserve proper resources, support and consultative services throughout the different phases of their real estate career,” Rabon says. “Their needs differ by individual, experience and other circumstances and we’re confident our agents will thrive within our company. We also have taken a strong stance in helping agents if they have a desire to create or grow a team. Our focus has always been on the agent with the understanding that the more well-prepared they are, the better service they can provide their clients.”

“Coldwell Banker has such a long and rich heritage as a leader in the real estate industry,” Rabon says regarding being one of the first with the new Coldwell Banker logo change. “But it was time for a refresh and the use of the star is powerful. The North Star is a visual representation of the brand’s commitment to excellence, with a fresh, stylish look that still pays homage to the storied 113 year-history. It is an honor to be chosen to launch the new look here in North Carolina.”

The national rollout of the new logo is scheduled to begin in January.

For more information, please visit www.cbadvantage.com.

