RE/MAX SELECT Opens 13th New Jersey Office in Downtown Maplewood

RE/MAX SELECT has announced the opening of its 13th New Jersey location. The office is located at 191 Maplewood Ave. in vibrant downtown Maplewood, next to The Able Baker. Jennifer Colamedici serves as Broker of Record for the new location.

RE/MAX SELECT chose the Maplewood location due to its commutability and direct train access to New York City and Hoboken, N.J. The two-floor, state-of-the-art office features a training facility, collaborative workspaces and numerous private offices. There is also an outdoor space for meetings.

The new office boasts an extensive roster of experienced agents; however, established real estate professionals who are learning-based and looking to improve the way they do business are encouraged to inquire about career opportunities. Interested applicants may visit www.joinremaxselect.com to request more information or set up a confidential call.

“The Maplewood market is booming,” says Colamedici. “This is a highly accessible location that offers a vibrant downtown and also compliments our 12 other New Jersey locations. Real estate is hyperlocal, and our agents live and work in Maplewood. We are prepared to service our clients at the highest level.”

For more information, please visit www.wesellnewjersey.com.

