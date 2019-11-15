Are You Liable If Someone Gets Injured on Your Property?

Search
The issue of liability for injuries to others at your home depends on state law and the status of the injured person.

If you invite guests to your home, you have a responsibility to alert them to any known hazards, such as broken steps or an icy sidewalk.

You should warn people who might trespass of dangers by posting signs.

You can’t create hazardous circumstances to injure trespassers.

You have a greater responsibility if you have an “attractive nuisance,” such as a pool or trampoline.

Kids could be drawn to it and injured, so you are expected to recognize the danger and take measures to keep children safe.

