Showing Clients You’re Thankful for Them This Month

Consistent follow-up is one of the best ways to stay top of mind with your clients. Without checking in on homebuyers and sellers you’ve worked with in the past, there’s a real possibility that they’ll forget about you when the time comes for them to work with an agent again.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, now is the perfect time to reach out. Here are several ways to show your clients that you’re thankful for them:

Send a holiday email.

At the very least, you should be sending an email blast out to all of your current and former clients wishing them a Happy Thanksgiving. If possible, include the recipient’s name, as well as a photo of you or your team, to avoid the note coming across as generic.

Drop off a branded gift.

Short on time? There are still enough days between now and Thanksgiving for you to order some branded gifts that’ll arrive in time for you to drop them off at clients’ homes before Turkey Day. Be sure to prioritize your most active clients—this is a great way to remind them that you’re around and thinking about them!

Throw a holiday party.

Towards the end of December, most folks’ calendars are jam-packed with holiday plans. That makes now an excellent time to throw a Thanksgiving party for your clients to remind them of how thankful you are for their business. Make it memorable with branded decorations, and it’s sure to be an event where clients discuss their great home-buying or -selling experience…and give thanks to you.

Agents, how are you staying top of mind with clients this holiday season?

