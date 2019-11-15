Search
Is a Health Savings Account Right for You?

If you have a high-deductible insurance plan, a health savings account can help you prepare for medical expenses.

Your employer can transfer pre-tax money to an HSA, or you can contribute after-tax dollars and deduct contributions on your tax return.

Interest and dividends are tax-free.

You won’t pay federal taxes on expenditures for qualified health expenses. In most cases, you won’t face state taxes either.

If you use HSA money for non-qualified expenses, you will face taxes, and a penalty if you are under 65.

Money that isn’t spent can be rolled over from year to year.

Some people use an HSA to prepare for healthcare costs in retirement.

