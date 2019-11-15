Reasons to Consider Adding a Gazebo to Your Yard

A gazebo is a round or octagonal structure with a floor, roof and optional sides.

It can provide a private place to relax and socialize, as well as protection from sun and rain.

A gazebo can increase your home’s resale value and help you attract a buyer in the future.

Hardwood is the most commonly used gazebo building material, but vinyl and aluminum last longer.

Choose a gazebo that is large enough for people to gather, but not so large that it overwhelms the yard.

You can buy a simple DIY gazebo kit or hire a carpenter to build a larger and more elaborate gazebo for you.