Signs That Your House May Have Mold

Mold is common and often goes unseen, but it can produce an unpleasant smell and cause coughing, sneezing and other respiratory problems.

If you think your house might have mold, look around for visible mold or water where it doesn’t belong.

You might be able to clean up a small amount of mold yourself. Research cleanup techniques and safety measures.

For a large mold problem, hire a mold removal company.

They might be able to clean it up, but if the damage is severe, parts of your home may need to be gutted.

You can prevent mold by looking for leaks or condensation and addressing problems immediately.