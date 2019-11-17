Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Is No. 1 Residential and Commercial Agency in 2019 Times OC’s Best Readers’ Choice Poll

For the second year in a row, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has been voted Orange County’s Best Residential Real Estate Company by readers of the Los Angeles Times’ Daily Pilot. In addition, the company was voted Best Commercial Brokerage, and Hillary Caston of the Monarch Beach office was voted Favorite Real Estate Agent.

“We are thankful to the Times’ readers who bestowed this prestigious honor on us. They appreciate the trust our agents have earned over many years of service to the community,” says Wayne Woodyard, vice president and regional manager, Orange County, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “Trust is at the core of the relationships our agents build with buyers and sellers every day. It is what has secured our unrivaled reputation throughout the real estate world. Our commitment is to deliver concierge-level service with the sale or purchase of every home.”

On the commercial real estate side, the company earned its honor based on the appreciation of buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants throughout Orange County.

“We believe our agents’ unparalleled commercial market knowledge and dedication to world-class client service are why we were voted No. 1,” says Ron Sanford, vice president, Commercial Division, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Caston has helped hundreds of buyers and sellers feel like winners throughout her extensive career. By incorporating new and creative ideas into her practice, she continues to build on her success. Aside from her professional life, Caston gives back through her involvement with numerous charitable organizations.

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.