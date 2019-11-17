HER RealtorsÂ® Launches Powerful Enterprise Platform, kvCORE From Inside Real Estate, to Fuel Growth in 2020

HER RealtorsÂ®, ranked by the RISMedia Power Broker Report as one of the top 100 largest brokerages in the country, has partnered withÂ Inside Real EstateÂ to provide the technology platform kvCORE to their over 1,250 associates. The platform will serve as a comprehensive tech ecosystem, allowing associates and teams to manage their entire business in one location, driving increased efficiencies and higher productivity for HER RealtorsÂ®’ growing footprint of associates throughout Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

“We’re committed to providing the very best tools and technology to help our associates work smarter, not harder,” says Leanne Chylik, chief marketing office, HER RealtorsÂ®. “After an exhaustive review of solutions available in the market, including a side-by-side test of two platforms, we determinedÂ kvCOREÂ was the perfect fit to help power our brokerage while providing the cutting-edge tools our associates need to manage and grow their business.”

The kvCORE platform provides HER RealtorsÂ® with a centralized system to generate new business leveraging both free and paid channels, while the platform’s SmartCRM and Marketing Autopilot use the power of AI to nurture and engage both new leads and sphere of influence contacts 5-10 times more effectively than industry averages. The kvCORE platform will also provide automated listing marketing and seamless integration to leading transaction management platforms.

HER RealtorsÂ® reviewed the best solutions on the market before choosing a platform for their 82 offices and 1,250 associates. The standout features that led them to choose kvCORE include:

Independent lead generation and sophisticated lead routing for their agents and top teams

Behavioral automation to nurture new leads as well as sphere of influence contacts on the agent’s behalf

Automated mobile dialer app enabling agents to connect live with more leads and clients at just the right time

A fully integrated ecosystem to streamline workflow for agents and teams, as well as brokerage leadership

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with HER RealtorsÂ®, one of the leading independent brokerage firms in the country,” says Joe Skousen, president, Inside Real Estate. “Their team diligently researched the very best tools and technology available in the market and we’re honored to have been selected as their long-term technology partner. We look forward to supporting their continued innovation and growth.”

For more information, please visit insiderealestate.com. Â Â