What’s Your Selling Style?

Have you ever thought about how you find sellers? This is something that can easily get overlooked but is very important in the selling process. What is your personal approach to finding sellers? How does that affect the way you look for and talk to potential clients?

At Cole Realty Resource, we have talked to agents like you and found there are two main selling styles: consultative and aggressive. So how do you know which one you are?

A consultative seller likes to take their clients on a journey. It may take clients weeks, months or years to buy and return to you when they are ready to buy or sell again. Tips for consultative sellers:

Get on client’s radar, whether it’s by sending out mailers, emails or social media targeting.

It’s important to strengthen your reputation as helpful, fun and friendly. Do this by sending pies during the holidays or tailgating during a big game.

Don’t forget to make the ask. This can often get overlooked, but there is a time to build the relationship and get down to business.

An aggressive seller is all about finding the right clients at the right time. If the client isn’t ready to do business, then aggressive sellers believe they are not the right client. Tips for aggressive sellers:

Try targeting neighborhoods where you want to do business or reach new clients.

Make phone calls every day, and schedule a specific time each day that is specifically for prospecting.

Don’t brush a client off too quickly if they seem hesitant. You never know when you are going to miss out on a sale.

Curious what your selling style is? Take our quiz and find out! Learn more about Cole Realty Resource by calling 800-800-3271 or visiting our website.