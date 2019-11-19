Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group Names Michael Montalvo Vice President of Fort Dearborn Title

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group has named Michael Montalvo vice president of Fort Dearborn Title, the firm’s affiliated title company. In his new role, he will be responsible for title operations growth and expanding Fort Dearborn’s network of title attorneys.

Joe Stacy, senior vice president and general sales manager of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group, says, “We are very pleased to welcome Michael to the company and feel he is ideally suited to build on the strengths of our incredibly talented title team while creating the best possible real estate journey for our buyers and sellers.”

Most recently, Montalvo was with North American Title as regional president, where he managed $150 million in revenue. Previously, he worked with Fidelity and Professional National Title. Throughout his 25-year career in title insurance, he has consistently demonstrated a strong ability to expand and grow title business. He is a member of the ILTA Board, the ALTA Talent Committee and the ALTA Membership Committee.

Content Square 1.

Montalvo attended Purdue University in Calumet, Ind., and lives in Orland Park, Ill. He volunteers for the Sheilah A. Doyle Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides support and assistance to children whose parent, legal guardian or sibling fell victim to homicide.

For more information, please visit www.KoenigRubloff.com.