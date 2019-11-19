HMS Home Warranty Reveals News Brand Identity as Cinch Home Services

HMS® Home Warranty recently announced a company-wide rebranding to Cinch Home Services (Cinch). The new brand was revealed to the real estate community at the National Association of REALTORS®’ 2019 REALTORS® Conference & Expo in San Francisco, where Cinch exhibited at Booth No. 5775. Cinch was also a proud sponsor of RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner, held at the Fairmont San Francisco.

“For more than 40 years, our company has been a trusted partner to the real estate community, adding value to their transactions by protecting one of the largest investments their clients make,” says Cinch EVP Douglas Stein. “Our rebrand to Cinch is representative of our emphasis on providing optimal, digital-forward home management solutions and best-in-class service to homebuyers and sellers, and to their agents and brokers.”

Cinch’s real estate partners enjoy a significant number of resources that make adding a warranty to a home sale easier than ever, including:

Easy-to-use online tools – From electronic forms to a digital dashboard, everything a real estate agent needs is available at their fingertips.

Marketing and sales support – Local account executives and customizable marketing collateral help grow their business and bottom line.

24/7, award-winning customer support – Clients get help when and how they want it via the mobile My Account platform or through our interactive phone system.

Affordable coverage – Flexible, budget-friendly plans make it easy for homebuyers and sellers to protect what matters most.

Service that clients can count on – Cinch partners with thousands of reliable, pre-screened service pros and guarantees covered repairs for an industry-leading 180 days.

According to Stein, Cinch is a driving force in the movement to implement home service solutions in the smart home space, with the ultimate goal of providing a Cinch Home Services solution for every U.S. household. To achieve this objective, Cinch has introduced a suite of new, powerful digital offerings, including a mobile responsive self-service portal for consumers, with claim status and two-way messaging; the industry’s first Amazon Alexa integration; and a customized field service management interface.

These advances, amongst others, have streamlined the enrollment and claims process for REALTORS®, providing clients with the productivity tools that meet their 21st century needs.

Stein notes that this investment in technology has helped the company, which now has annual revenue approaching $500 million, double in size over the last four years while fueling growth rates at double the industry average. The new Cinch brand identity captures the ease-of-use and technological advancements the company has made and reflects the future direction this widely expanding business is headed.

“Home services is a $425-billion annual market with considerable growth potential,” says Richard Outram, Cinch CFO. “We’re already a more agile and effective organization than we were just a few years ago and we continue to see major opportunities within the burgeoning connected home sector as well as in partnerships across real estate verticals.”

For more information, please visit cinchhomeservices.com/realestate.