Window to the Law: Estate Planning for Your Digital Life

Window to the Law: Estate Planning for Your Digital Life
Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s e-News.

You probably already have a will or trust that distributes your real property and personal possessions when you pass away. But what about your digital assets? Watch the latest Window to the Law video from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to learn about the Revised Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act or RUFADAA, which helps ensure someone has access to your social media, website and other online accounts after your death.

See the video.

