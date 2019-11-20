Prepare to be an Urban Driver

Urban areas tend to offer lots of public transportation options, which usually makes it much easier to get around your city as compared to driving a car. However, some city folk want to own their own vehicle, either for everyday driving or to go on weekend excursions. If you plan on heading to the country on your days off, you may very well need a car.

If owning your own transportation is a must, here are some things to consider as you look for a home in a city.

Where to Park:

Parking is one of the biggest challenges when it comes to vehicle ownership in a city. But you may be able to find a home with a driveway, or that has designated parking spaces for residents. If you don’t have your own spot, you may decide to rent a space in a garage, which can be costly, especially in a big city. Weigh all your options and make the right choice for you.

Budget Smartly:

There are other costs of car ownership. First, there’s gas. If you’re moving to the city from a suburban area, you’ll probably use less gas than you do now (unless you have a long commute to work) but gas is certainly going to cost more. Also be sure to consult with your insurance provider to see how living in a city will affect the costs of your premiums. Then there are the tolls for bridges and tunnels as you arrive at and leave your home city.

Find a Mechanic:

If you own a car and move to a new neighborhood, you want to find a reliable auto technician. In addition to cost, you want to know your mechanic does good work and is honest and reliable.

Be Patient:

If you’re new to city living, be prepared for a different driving experience. Driving in a lot of cities means one-way streets and lots of traffic. And if you go out to see a show or enjoy a nice dinner out, the venue isn’t likely to have its own parking lot. If it’s been a while since you’ve parallel parked, be sure to master that particular skill.