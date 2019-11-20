Things to Think About Before You Welcome a Pet Into Your City Home

Lots of people want a dog or cat to be part of their lives, and while many may think suburban living is ideal for pets, animals can live a perfectly happy and fulfilling life in urban areas, assuming their owners put in some thought and care into the situation.

In fact, people who live in cities can form great relationships with their furry friends. In a house with a yard, it’s easy to just open a door and let the dog out. But in the city, owners have to take their pooches outside for walks, which is healthy for dogs and their humans.

With that in mind, here are some things to consider before becoming a pet owner in a city.

Know Your Building’s Rules:

You probably know if dogs or cats are allowed in your building. Review your lease or ask your landlord about other rules, especially those related to noise.

Consider a Cat:

Many apartments allow cats but not dogs. That’s because cats don’t make as much noise as their canine counterparts and tend to cause less damage. Cats also like smaller spaces and don’t require to be brought outside as much as dogs. Also, if you plan on going out a lot, you don’t have to worry about your cat making a mess, since he or she will be trained to use a litter box.

Choose the Right Dog:

None of that means you can’t raise a happy dog in a city, but you need to consider a few things. First, there’s the breed – if your apartment is on the smaller side, a Great Dane isn’t the pup for you. However, some breeds of smaller dogs tend to feel cooped up if they’re inside all day, so do your research.

Come to the Rescue:

Adopting a dog from a shelter is a great way to give a deserving pet a wonderful home. But before taking this step, make sure the dog is a good fit for apartment and city living. Reputable rescue groups are diligent about matching dogs with proper homes, so make sure the group you go to is a good one.

Studies indicate that owning a pet is beneficial to humans’ physical and mental health, and there’s no reason why city folk can’t have an animal companion, as long as they know what it takes to properly care for their cat or dog.