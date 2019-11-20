Tips & Tricks to Stage â€“ and Sell â€“ Your Studio Apartment

Itâ€™s not small, itâ€™s intimate.

Thatâ€™s the message to send when selling a studio apartment. A lot of people who are seeking to buy a home in a city set their sights on studios because theyâ€™re reasonably priced. This includes young, first-time buyers, as well as empty-nesters and older people who want to downsize.

And if you want to sell your studio in a timely manner at the best possible price, here are some ideas that can maximize its appeal.

Make it Sparkle:

Any home should be thoroughly cleaned when itâ€™s up for sale, but studio owners need to take things to a different level. Thatâ€™s because smudges and dust will be more noticeable in a smaller space.

De-clutter:

If you own a lot of stuff, your studio apartment may look a bit over-crowded. Go through your belongings and figure out what you want to keep and what you want to get rid of. The goal is to make floors clear of items and closets and storage space as roomy as possible. Then, consider putting the stuff you want to keep in storage.

Create Spaces:

Medium to larger studios can be divided into sections that are designated for certain tasks. Set up a sleeping area, TV area, dining area, and a spot for reading and relaxing if you can. If your studio doesnâ€™t allow for this, organize everything to make your home look functional. Make sure visitors know about furniture with drawers and storage room and make the most of your closet space.

Shine a Light:

The right lighting will add to your studioâ€™s visual appeal. If you have windows, open up blinds and curtains, especially if your studio has a large window with an appealing view. Then be sure to turn on overhead lighting during showings. If you think your place could use more light, invest in some floor lamps.

Look in the Mirror:

Mirrors are a tried and true way to make spaces look bigger than they are. You donâ€™t want to overcrowd your walls, but if thereâ€™s space, a sizable mirror can do wonders, and itâ€™s fairly affordable.

By following these steps, you can make your small apartment look like itâ€™s fit for a queen.