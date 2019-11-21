Affordable Ways to Furnish Your New House

Moving into a new house can be a quick lesson in how little furniture you have. And while you may not want to fill up every nook and cranny, unless you’re moving to a smaller home, chances are you’ll need to buy some furniture after a move.

Budgets vary, making it easy to go over budget when furnishing an empty space, so here are some simple ways to make furnishing a new house affordable:

Budget and Save for It

This is a step you hopefully made before buying a home. Budgeting and saving for new furniture is a good financial move, because it can be a big expense that can take some time to save for. By proactively setting money aside for furniture, you can keep your expenses at a set level, which will allow you to buy what you need without having to go into debt for it.

Pay Cash

If your furniture budget isn’t quite where you want it to be, make it a point to pay with cash whenever possible to avoid putting anything on a credit card and paying interest on revolving credit. If you do use a credit card, make sure you can pay it off in full before interest charges start. Some stores even offer no-interest credit for a set number of months, with credit charges from the date of purchase taking effect if you don’t pay off the bill before the promotional period ends, so explore all your options before making a purchase.

It shouldn’t be a big deal to let a room or two be sparsely appointed (or even sit empty) until you can save enough cash to buy what you need.

Buy Essentials First

Blowing all your money on furniture is the last thing you want to do, so focus on purchasing the essentials first. Essential items include a dining table and chairs, beds and a couch or comfortable chairs for the living room.

Once you’ve acquired the essentials, begin saving for bigger functional pieces that will make a room look full. These include sectional sofas and large area rugs.

Negotiate and Shop Sales

Like many big-ticket items, furniture stores are often open to negotiating prices. Ask for discounts on floor models, shop around to compare prices, and look for seasonal sales around the holidays and during specific months of the year, including January and July.

You may even be able to find good deals at warehouse stores, thrift stores and online sites such as Craigslist and Nextdoor.

Affordable Extras

Some smaller, inexpensive items can make a house feel like a home while showing off your style. For instance, unique-looking lamps can make a room look cozy, while drapes, throw pillows and a fresh coat of paint can make a room more inviting.