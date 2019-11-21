Using Emotional Marketing to Make an Impact

Leads are everything in real estate, and there’s no one “right” way to get them. When it comes to snagging more leads and growing your online audience, many top agents look to emotional marketing. Emotional marketing points to the power of inspiring human emotion to drive clicks, shares and sales.

Below are three simple ways to leverage emotion in your marketing campaign and reign in more leads.

Have humor. If meme culture has taught us anything, it’s that we love a quick, simple joke. Brainstorm more humorous marketing angles so that your content is too good not to share.

Tug at heartstrings. Heading right to the heart is an excellent way to have an impact, and it doesn’t need to be sad to be effective. Tug at heartstrings using the power and importance of family, or, when in doubt, throw a cute puppy or kitten in your ad and watch your click rates soar.

Target your audience. A great way to use emotional marketing is to get hyper-targeted with your audience. For instance, find pet owners and appeal to them by boasting a listing’s incredible fenced-in yard, or if you have a listing in an excellent school district, target parents in surrounding areas. Luckily, it’s easier and easier to target specific audiences these days, so you can get as niche as you’d like.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.