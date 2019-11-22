6 Food Delivery Service Options for When You’re Just Too Busy

In today’s fast-paced world, more and more homeowners are finding less time for cooking and getting food delivered more often. But thanks to a multitude of delivery services on the internet and available on your cell phones, there are more options than just the pizza and Chinese food of yesteryear.

Many of today’s food-delivery services will deliver from different restaurants in the area offering everything from burgers to subs to even ice cream and other desserts.

And because you can order simply by computer or phone, you don’t have to deal with rude people taking your order on the phone or being misunderstood because of a noisy restaurant.

Here are some of the top delivery services available that you should consider if you’re looking to order food to your home:

GrubHub:

No matter where you live—city or a rural area—chances are this food delivery service is available in your area. Currently, it serves more than 2,200 cities and covers more than 115,000 restaurants. To use, simply select your desired cuisine and from there you’ll see restaurants and menus in your area that they are affiliated with. Simply fill out your order and the delivery will soon be on its way.

Delivery.com:

An online platform and suite of mobile apps that enables users to order from local restaurants for on-demand delivery. Enter your address, see the list of restaurants and make your food choices. Plus, you earn points with each order and you can earn money off future orders.

Seamless.com:

Offering online food ordering from thousands of local restaurants in over 600 cities. This app and website are fast, easy and free to use.

Uber Eats:

One of the more popular apps in 2019, for a delivery fee of $4.99—which can be connected to your existing Uber account—a driver will pick up your food order from both chain and local restaurants.

Postmates:

Get food, groceries and even alcohol delivered from more than 100,000 retail shops, grocery stores and restaurants in almost 3,000 cities. They also offer a special rate for Postmates Unlimited, which for just $9.99 a month, you can get free delivery on all orders over $20. If you’re someone who orders in a lot, this is a great savings.

