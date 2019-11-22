A Guide to Politics-Free Home Selling

With the 2020 Presidential Election underway, politics is front and center in the news every day, even every minute.

And while it’s every person’s duty to vote, those who are selling a home need to keep politics out of the process. Politics is always a touchy subject, but in these divisive times, it isn’t unreasonable to suggest that a point of view that differs from a potential buyer could kill a sell.

Keep these things in mind as you make your home a politically neutral destination.

No Campaigning:

Lawn signs are part of the election season, but steer clear from them if you’re selling your house. From the highest levels of government to your local school board, don’t promote any candidates with a lawn sign on your property. Also avoid putting political bumper stickers in your car, not just for candidates, but also stickers that express your opinions on issues.

Don’t Talk Politics:

It should be pretty easy to not bring up politics if you find yourself in a conversation with a potential buyer. But what to do if the buyer mentions his or her favorite candidate? You don’t want to get in an argument, but even if you agree with what’s said, the person’s spouse may have a very different opinion. Politely steer the conversation in another direction by saying you don’t like to discuss politics.

Look Over Your Home:

You may not even know it, but there could be signs of your political beliefs around your house. Your bookshelf is a candidate, so store books that are about politics or presidents, though biographies of Lincoln or the Founding Fathers are safe. Make sure you don’t have political buttons hanging around the house, or a refrigerator magnet with a politician’s face on it.

Even if you’re passionate about your beliefs, you want to sell your home at the best possible price, so set your politics aside when selling.