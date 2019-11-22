Be a Good Sport: What to do With Your Unused or Old Sports Equipment

If you have kids, you also probably have a lot of sports equipment lying around. Bats, gloves, jerseys, hockey skates and sticks, golf clubs, helmets, cleats, balls, and more. If your kids are older, a lot of this stuff isn’t being used.

If you’re selling your home, or plan to, you’ll want to get rid of the sports equipment your kids have outgrown, along with golf clubs and tennis rackets that adults in your household don’t use anymore. But it would be a shame to throw away things that someone else could put to use. Here are some ways you can pass on used sports equipment.

Sell It:

You can make some money by putting used sports equipment that’s in good condition up for bid online. That will probably help you get a good price, but it takes some work, and a sale isn’t guaranteed. You’ll get rid of things easier and quicker if you can sell them at a local used sporting goods store.

Or, you can help budding young athletes play the games they love by donating your kids’ equipment to these places.

Local Sports Organizations:

There may be kids in your area who would love to join a local league but whose families struggle to pay for equipment. Ask the people who run leagues in your area if they accept donations of bats, sticks, helmets, etc.

Houses of Worship:

Area churches, synagogues, and temples are sure to know of families that need help. If your house of worship isn’t looking for equipment, or if you don’t belong to one, ask your neighbors if theirs might be interested.

Community Centers:

Your town, or one nearby, may have a youth center where kids play all sorts of sports. If so, they’re almost certain to welcome donations of things that children need to play their favorite sports.

Social Medial:

Find a Facebook group where residents communicate with each other and share information. Add a post about how you have sports equipment and you’d like to donate to someone who can use it. Include a detailed description and photos.

And thanks to you, kids in your neighborhood will be able to play ball!