Create a Quiet, Tech-Free Family Room in 5 Simple Steps

Kids today have a lot to distract them from doing their homework, like video games, Netflix, YouTube, texting and social media. And let’s face it, a lot of adults are just as addicted to their phone as any teenager.

So, as you move into a new home, consider designating a device-free room, a place where kids can study, adults can work and read, and the family can gather to relax, talk or enjoy a hobby.

Here’s how you can create a quiet and productive room for your family.

Start With a Desk:

Bring in a simple desk where kids can study and write papers. Although you want to keep this room free of devices, students will most likely need to bring a laptop into the room for research and writing.

Bring in the Books:

Set up a bookshelf and fill it up. Start with a dictionary, thesaurus and reference books. Then add some favorite novels and non-fiction titles about a variety of topics such as sports, history and entertainment. If you have young kids, be sure to include picture books to get them in the habit of reading.

Figure This Out:

This room is also a great place to set up a table with a puzzle. You can even buy tables that are designed for puzzles. Don’t feel any pressure, make it something family members do, as a group and individually, on an ongoing basis.

Get a Comfy Chair:

This room needs a place where people can sit, and a nice welcoming chair is perfect for reading and practicing a hobby, such as Add a blanket to the room to make it an ideal spot for a nap.

Let There Be Music:

You can make an exception to the gadget rule by streaming music via a phone or tablet. You can even put your old CDs to use in this room or even just listen to a radio. Whatever you choose, the right music can set the mood for all sorts of activities.

Before you know it, your family will be spending a lot more time together—and a lot less time on their phones.