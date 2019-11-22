Create a Quiet, Tech-Free Family Room in 5 Simple Steps

Kids today have a lot to distract them from doing their homework, like video games, Netflix, YouTube, texting and social media. And let’s face it, a lot of adults are just as addicted to their phone as any teenager.
So, as you move into a new home, consider designating a device-free room, a place where kids can study, adults can work and read, and the family can gather to relax, talk or enjoy a hobby.
Here’s how you can create a quiet and productive room for your family.
- Start With a Desk:
Bring in a simple desk where kids can study and write papers. Although you want to keep this room free of devices, students will most likely need to bring a laptop into the room for research and writing.
- Bring in the Books:
Set up a bookshelf and fill it up. Start with a dictionary, thesaurus and reference books. Then add some favorite novels and non-fiction titles about a variety of topics such as sports, history and entertainment. If you have young kids, be sure to include picture books to get them in the habit of reading.
- Figure This Out:
This room is also a great place to set up a table with a puzzle. You can even buy tables that are designed for puzzles. Don’t feel any pressure, make it something family members do, as a group and individually, on an ongoing basis.
- Get a Comfy Chair:
This room needs a place where people can sit, and a nice welcoming chair is perfect for reading and practicing a hobby, such as Add a blanket to the room to make it an ideal spot for a nap.
- Let There Be Music:
You can make an exception to the gadget rule by streaming music via a phone or tablet. You can even put your old CDs to use in this room or even just listen to a radio. Whatever you choose, the right music can set the mood for all sorts of activities.
Before you know it, your family will be spending a lot more time together—and a lot less time on their phones.