Showing Clients You’re Thankful This Weekend

Constant follow-ups are one of the most sure-fire ways to stay top of mind with your clients. Without checking in on homebuyers and sellers you’ve worked with in the past, there’s a real possibility that they’ll forget about you when the time comes for them to work with an agent again.

With Thanksgiving tomorrow, now is the perfect time to generate a string of referral business. Here are several ways to show your clients that you’re thankful for them:

Send a holiday email. At the very least, you should be sending an email blast out to all of your current and former clients wishing them a happy Thanksgiving. If possible, include the recipient’s name, as well as a photo of you or your team, to avoid the note coming across as boring and generic.

Drop off a branded gift. Order some branded gifts and drop them off at clients’ homes. Even if you stop by after Thanksgiving, they’ll appreciate the effort. Be sure to prioritize your biggest and most active clients—this is a great way to remind them that you’re around and thinking about them!

Throw a holiday party. Towards the end of December, most folks’ calendars are jam-packed with holiday plans. That makes now an excellent time to throw a party for your clients to remind them of how thankful you are for their business. Make it memorable with branded decorations and it’s sure to be an event where clients discuss how great navigating the home-buying or -selling process with you was.

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Jameson your real estate news ideas at jdoris@rismedia.com.