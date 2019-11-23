Realogy’s Agent X Expanding to Brokerage Staff

This summer, Realogy launched Agent X, an Alexa-powered real estate voice assistant made available to affiliated agents with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker NRT and ERA brands. The Alexa skill proved successful in its early stages, and so Realogy has decided to expand the AI services to brokerage staff in participating brands by end of year.

“Based on the success, we are going to be expanding Agent X to be used by more than just agents, and will now be available to owners, brokers and administrators, as well as marketing, training, corporate and help desk staff,” says Bethany Auclair, director of Brand Products for Realogy. “The reason for this decision is simple: Our brands’ brokerage staff have seen both how helpful Agent X has been to agents, as well as ways that they can use Agent X in their daily work life, that we have been fielding access requests every week from them. We are incredibly excited to finally give them the opportunity to use Agent X now.”

Agent X allows users to access a voice-operated suite of productivity and coaching tools, giving them hands-free access to a variety of information such as listing data, news and their calendar bookings simply by asking Alexa to “Ask Agent X.” According to Realogy, several notable features will be especially helpful to brokerage staff, including:

Market Intelligence and the CBx Buyer Locator : For marketers hoping to create more strategic, actionable and targeted marketing materials

: For marketers hoping to create more strategic, actionable and targeted marketing materials Daily Digest, Calendar and Property Details : For admin who want to organize agents’ schedules, listings, and more

: For admin who want to organize agents’ schedules, listings, and more Market Intelligence, Property Details and New Listings: For broker/owners who want to see the activity happening in their offices and use it in recruiting efforts

So far, the most utilized Agent X commands have been:

Schedule Start My Day New Listings Property Details By Address Market Intelligence My Listings Tutorial Property Details by MLS News Daily Quote

Participating agents have been providing positive feedback:

“I have loved Agent X since it was introduced,” said Ali Carson, a REALTOR® at ERA King Real Estate. “When on a listing presentation, I have used it numerous times to ask Agent X for market intel about the area, how many homes are on the market, median price, etc. It kind of takes my clients’ breath away; they get excited that I have a tool that keeps me in check and allows me to give them a better perspective on how to list their home. They always comment about how my knowledge is right on the dot and love that I’m using technology. I also love it when I’m out with buyers and have the ability to look up the property. If an agent from one of my offices has seen the property, their comments about it are so valuable to me and my clients. I like hearing feedback about each home before taking a prospect inside.”

“Overall, the setup of Agent X was simple, and the linking account feature was very smooth,” said Nick Cantey, a REALTOR® with Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace REALTORS®. “I use it as the perfect quick reference tool to help retrieve information about listings and real estate news.”

