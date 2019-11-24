Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Offers Healthcare Options for Agents

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, through its parent company HomeServices of America, Inc., is now offering nearly 50,000 agents nationwide group healthcare options. The options include group healthcare with enhanced benefits including prescription coverage, dental, vision, life insurance, and more.

“We are proud to offer group healthcare coverage to our agents as independent contractors. Our offering is enhanced due to nationwide participation, making it a compelling option for many of our agents,” says Mary Lee Blaylock, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The HomeServices of America nationwide network has rolled out this robust offering, which offers six plans that cover agents, their families and dependents. Agents accepted into a plan automatically receive a term life insurance policy. Additionally, because there is no open enrollment period, agents can opt into the program at any time.

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.

