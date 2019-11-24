ERA Key Among Top Places to Work in Massachusetts for Fifth Year

ERA Key Realty Services has been named among the top places to work in the state for the fifth consecutive year, based on a survey administered by Energage for The Boston Globe.

ERA Key, which is based in Northbridge, placed third in the large company category and was the highest ranking real estate agency in any category. The agency, which has 15 offices throughout central and eastern Massachusetts, moved up two places from 2018, when it ranked fifth.

The Top Places to Work survey of more than 65,981 employees at 323 companies asked questions based on 24 factors, including leadership, training and the opportunity for employees to work at their full potential. Responses were anonymous.

“We believe that happy employees result in happy customers,” said President and Chief Operating Officer Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor. “We provide our agents and staff with the training they need to achieve the best results for themselves and for their customers. Everyone benefits from this approach.”

In February 2018, ERA Key merged with HUNT Real Estate ERA, the second largest brokerage firm in the ERA® network, but it maintains its separate identity.

“We merged with ERA Key because of its well-deserved reputation for being one of the top agencies in Massachusetts,” said Charles F. Hunt, executive vice president and chief operating officer, HUNT Real Estate ERA. “ERA Key is a well-run company with dedicated, hard-working agents. We’re proud of what ERA Key has accomplished and continues to achieve.”

Eidinger-Taylor said ERA Key’s approach has played a key role in the agency’s rapid growth. ERA Key now has more than 330 agents and about $740 million in annual sales.

ERA Key is among the top 10 agencies in Massachusetts, based on sales volume, and is among the top 10 franchises out of more than 2,400 worldwide in the ERA Franchise System. ERA Key won the Momentum Award as the fastest growing ERA franchise in 2012 and the Gene Francis Memorial Award as the Top All-Around Company in ERA in 2014 and again in 2018, when it shared the award with HUNT Real Estate ERA.

“The companies that make our list are intensely invested in the well-being of their employees,” according to The Boston Globe, “and they’re not just doing it to be nice. Happy workers are more productive, stick around longer, and help attract more top-tier talent.”

For more information about ERA Key, visit www.erakey.com.