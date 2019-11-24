Realty ONE Group Continues to Command Las Vegas Real Estate Market

The most elite coaching and training, modern and innovative offices, a “coolture” that attracts and a business model that can’t be beat by older and even newer real estate brokerages. These are the secret sauce ingredients that Realty ONE Group says has made them the dominant force in Las Vegas for more than a decade, according to the company.

“We don’t mind sharing the keys to our continued success because there’s not another company out there that can replicate it. We are the UNBrokerage,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. “Las Vegas is our home and while we put our best foot forward in every market, we pride ourselves on being No. 1 here. A real estate professional won’t find it better anywhere else.”

The company recently promoted one of its long-time key managers, Wally Kowis, to Head of Coolture and is spending more than $1 million renovating branches with dynamic, open and collaborative café workspaces, along with contemporary furniture, Mac computers and more, the company stated.

The company is also one of only a few real estate franchisors to have a 501(c)3 arm, ONE Cares. Throughout the year, Realty ONE Group has partnered with the Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey team to make an impact throughout Nevada communities. To celebrate the season and give back in a big way, over 700 Realty ONE Group affiliates will have a holiday party this December while raising money for the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

“Some companies focus on tech and others on fees and commissions,” said Jewgieniew. “We have all of that but we focus on people. We add a coolture and the coaching and training that will put every real estate professional at the top of their game.”

Realty ONE Group also announced recently the launch of its new ONE University (ONE.U) Learning Management System (LMS) which includes over 1,500 courses and content delivered online. That’s just one of several exciting launches to be announced as Realty ONE Group focuses more on being a coaching company to further develop the careers of its professionals. New tech, partners and upgraded systems are just a few of the reasons why the company had its best quarter (Q3 2019) of franchise sales in its history, they stated.

The company says it has some of the most experienced and passionate office recruiters and managers, highlighting Damon Caldwell, who heads the state of Nevada; Mark Otero in the Southwest office; Jim Cerrone in Green Valley and coaching and recruiting managers, Tim Kelly and John Stoll.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 12,000 real estate professionals in over 240 locations in 36 states, Washington D.C. and Canada. The company earned a repeat spot on the Franchise Times Top 200+ list this year, this time as one of the top 10 Fastest Growing Franchisors by Units.

To learn more, visit https://www.RealtyONEGroup.com.