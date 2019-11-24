Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Unveils New Float, “Home for Your Dreams”

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans and The Parade Company unveiled a new float, “Home for Your Dreams,” this week outside of the Quicken Loans headquarters in downtown Detroit. Paul W. Smith of News/Talk 760 WJR served as emcee and was joined by Detroit Public Schools Community District All City Marching Band and hundreds of Quicken Loans team members in unveiling the float.

The highly-anticipated float will make its debut in the 93rd America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van.

Built by The Parade Company, “Home For Your Dreams” is a celebration of the power of homeownership and the incredible impact it will have on future generations. The centerpiece of the float is a 25-foot-tall home, which features two Detroit children dreaming of the positive impact they’re going to have in their community. Thirty-two signs are placed within the float to represent different Detroit neighborhoods. Additional highlights include a nine-foot Q-LINE replica that is cantilevered throughout the float, as well as cars that appear to be driving around Belle Isle. Even the Joe Louis Fist monument is included, with the fist moving back and forth in a virtual fist bump to spectators.

Tony Michaels, President & CEO of The Parade Company, was joined by Laura Grannemann, Vice President of the Quicken Loans Community Fund, the philanthropic arm of Quicken Loans, at today’s unveiling.

“We’ve enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Quicken Loans and we are so pleased they could mark this historic event with this bold and creative float,” said Michaels. “This float is a special representation of so much of what makes Detroit great and we can’t wait for Detroiters and our television audience to see it on Thanksgiving Day.”

“America’s Thanksgiving Parade is one of Detroit’s most treasured traditions and one that Quicken Loans is proud to have supported for the last ten years,” said Grannemann. “This float celebrates the unique neighborhoods that are the soul of the city, while highlighting the commitment Rocket Mortgage has to supporting an inclusive, thriving and resilient Detroit by investing in housing, employment and public life.”

Rocket Mortgage is passionate about giving back to its hometown. Through the Quicken Loans Community Fund, Rocket Mortgage has invested more than $200 million to Detroit-based organizations and programming, and its team members have spent more than 400,000 hours volunteering in Detroit’s neighborhoods.

Voted as America’s No. 1 Holiday Parade by the 2018 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards and recognized as one of the best Thanksgiving parades in the country by U.S. News & World Report Travel, the 93rd America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van takes place on storied Woodward Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 28.

For more information, visit https://www.quickenloans.com/.

