JPAR Expands Relationship with Inside Real Estate

JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR), has announced that it has expanded its partnership with Inside Real Estate, providing their automated marketing solutions, CORE ListingMachine & Social to their growing network of agents nationwide. The automated marketing tools provide a powerful enhancement to JPAR’s existing technology, B.O.S.S.S (Broker One Stop Shop System) powered by Inside Real Estate’s flagship platform, kvCORE.

“We do believe that kvCORE is at the very core of our B.O.S.S.S. Platform, and that’s helped us recruit thousands of agents across the network because in the end agents want tools that allow them to be more productive to sell more real estate, and very few platforms allow the productivity background like kvCORE,” said JP Piccinini, CEO of JPAR’s parent company Vesuvius Holdings. “We have no doubt that adding CORE ListingMachine and Social to this powerful platform will elevate our technology leadership and agent productivity even further.”

JPAR’s implementation of CORE ListingMachine and Social will empower their agents and teams with a fully automated listing marketing solution that quickly creates attractive, comprehensive and effective marketing campaigns for every listing. This robust automation ensures every listing gets branded and marketed effectively on behalf of the agent, driving a higher volume of leads and eliminating the large amount of time and resources typically involved in creating listing marketing materials and campaigns.

Key features of CORE ListingMachine and Social include:

Automation: Information and images from the MLS are automatically pushed into CORE ListingMachine to create a professional suite of listing marketing assets including listing flyers, customizable property sites, listing videos, and much more. Built-in communication tools ensure clients and prospects are always in the loop.

Lead Generation: Nine lead generators are built-in to every property site, giving agents an expansive set of tools to capture and connect with website visitors. An innovative live chat feature gives agents real-time lead engagement by allowing them to immediately respond to messages from prospective buyers searching active listings on a property site – from any mobile device.

Social Marketing: CORE Social creates engaging and relevant content for agents to easily and consistently post on their social media channels, ensuring they stay top of mind and giving them the tools to generate more referral business.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with JPAR as they continue their strong leadership in the industry and provide best-in-class technology for their entire organization,” said Joe Skousen, President of Inside Real Estate. “By leveraging the unique offerings of CORE ListingMachine and CORE Social within their kvCORE Platform, they are able to quickly grow and support new markets with top technology solutions.”

To learn more about becoming an agent or franchising visit http://www.jpar.com. To learn more about Inside Real Estate and kvCORE, visit insiderealestate.com.