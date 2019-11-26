Committed to Giving Back to the Community

Community-Minded Real Estate Professionals Find Big Value in Quicken Loans



Mike Pappas, president and CEO of The Keyes Company, with 50-plus offices and more than 3,000 real estate agents selling over $5.3 billion of real estate annually in South Florida, is a third-generation owner of the firm along with his brother.

While there’s been no shortage of success for the firm over the years, Pappas notes that the organization’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve is just as important as the accolades they’ve received.

“Community service has been a 93-year core value of our company, and we match financially the commitment of our associates to charitable organizations,” says Pappas, who explains that the firm has supported more than 50 initiatives within the last year alone.

For example, the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) supporting the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is its flagship cause. The Keyes Company has raised more than $750,000 over the past seven years for the DCC, with close to 200 participants annually. The firm also hosts an annual golf tournament fundraiser to support its DCC efforts.

In addition, every year, The Keyes Company’s NextGen team partners with Move For Hunger, where they collect 12,000 pounds of food through the branch network.

“We also offer this service to every seller who may be discarding the food in their home for a move, which then supports the needy,” says Pappas.

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, the firm also supports an underprivileged school in Overtown, in addition to lending a hand and filling backpacks with supplies for needy children at the beginning of the school year for a variety of schools in the area.

“When the community thrives, we thrive,” says Pappas, who points to their longstanding partnership with Quicken Loans as an integral piece of the puzzle when it comes to supporting the community.

“Homeownership is the foundation of the American Dream and enhances the participation for community involvement and engagement,” says Pappas. “Quicken Loans makes it easy for the customer to qualify for a loan. The process highlights serious buyers, and their handoff to us is seamless.”

Jason Mitchell, who founded the Jason Mitchell Group in 2006—a nationwide referral real estate team operating in 11 markets—also serves as a national real estate consultant for Quicken Loans, a company he’s been partnering with for more than a decade.

“Last year we hit $300 million in sales volume, and this year, we are on pace for $600 million,” says Mitchell, who has been the No. 1 agent in the state of Arizona for three years consecutively. “We built our model around servicing clients. We carved out a niche by being able to run referrals at a high level for people like Quicken Loans who have clients that want trusted partners to work with them in the field.”

The Jason Mitchell Group has closed approximately 1,500 transactions with Quicken Loans, with more than 700 in 2019 alone.

In addition to providing great service, the company is also a big believer in helping out the communities they serve.

“To us, real estate still has a local presence, so it’s important that the public understands that we aren’t here just to service their needs, but to be part of the community and have a high level of involvement, especially here in Phoenix,” says Mitchell. “We work with different organizations and charities and do a lot of things around the holidays.”

Last year, Mitchell donated more than $25,000 in toys to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and the company held a big food drive for local food banks.

“It’s so important to me that others are taken care of,” says Mitchell. “Quicken Loans is the same way. They’re a giving company and a great partner.”

Since 2010, Quicken Loans has directly contributed $150 million to community organizations and programming. In addition, its team members have spent more than 630,000 hours volunteering in the neighborhoods where they live, work and play.

