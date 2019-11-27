5 Steps to Creative Marketing

The year is coming to a close— the perfect time to revamp your marketing strategy. Think about the week ahead and segment your marketing plan by day. This will help you keep organized and make your marketing more purposeful. Here are some ideas:

Mailing Monday

On Mondays, send out any flyers or other mailers to your sphere. These can feature current listing information, your recent solds, some general neighborhood market information, or even lifestyle-related content that your clients will find relatable. Some may say traditional mailers aren’t as effective as digital marketing, but it’s all about having a comprehensive plan. Supplementing your online presence with good, old-fashioned marketing methods, ensures you reach your audience in a variety of ways.

Testimonial Tuesday

Reviews are everything. If you’ve gotten some great five-star reviews recently, leverage those in your marketing! Publish the reviews across multiple social platforms. And if you want to take this up a notch, interview some of those clients and post a video testimonial on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Everyone loves to see a success story.

Webinar Wednesday

This doesn’t have to be strictly a webinar. But get yourself out there by marketing yourself as the neighborhood expert. Either through webinar, podcast, live video or other format, help educate your audience on the market. They will find this extremely helpful, and using one of these innovative marketing methods is a great way to add some variety to your online presence.

Thank You Thursday

Don’t underestimate the power of hand-written thank you notes. Every Thursday, pick out a new batch of contacts from your sphere and craft a personalized message. You can either mail these out by themselves or with a small gift, or, even better, drop them off in person. Hand-written notes show your clients you care and that you continue to put work into the relationship even after a transaction has closed. This is how you create clients for life.

Feedback Friday

You’re not always at a 100-percent. You’re human and you make mistakes. Keep celebrating your successes and your five-star reviews, but don’t forget about the element that can really help improve your business—constructive criticism. As part of your sphere follow-ups, make some calls and ask your clients for some honest feedback. Tell them you’d appreciate the good, the bad and the ugly (as respectfully as possible, of course). Sometimes people are afraid to speak up about a moment they weren’t completely happy with, especially if the overall experience was great. But learning about these little moments is how you can correct yourself so that your transactions going forward become even better for the consumer.

The one thing you should keep in mind when developing marketing strategies is this—it’s all about the consumer. If you keep their experience in mind at all times, you will develop a plan that helps boost your business and helps you retain clients so that they purchase or sell with you again, and, most importantly, they refer you to their friends and family.

Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s associate content editor. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Liz your real estate news ideas at ldominguez@rismedia.com.