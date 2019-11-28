In the following interview, Brett M. Lueken, managing broker/owner of CENTURY 21 The Lueken Group in Lafayette, Ind., discusses the environment within the firm, helping homebuyers, and more.



Region Served: Greater Lafayette, Ind., and surrounding counties

Years in Real Estate: 12

Number of Offices: 1

Number of Agents: 12

How do you stay flexible and relevant in today’s ever-changing real estate landscape?

Our office is unique in our local market in that we offer a family-centric model that allows our relentless sales professionals to excel in the market while maintaining a healthy work/family life. As we continue to leverage C21® products, and fine-tune and develop new tools, strategies and marketing with the changing market, we will be able to better grow our company with new, eager sales professionals who live by our mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences.

What are some of your best strategies when helping homebuyers who are relocating to your area?

My agents know the ‘ins and outs’ and the unique aspects of the markets that we serve, which allows them to offer buyers many options when relocating to the area. Plus, our office is as diverse as the communities and the people that live and work here. Therefore, agents can assist all types of buyers moving to our marketplace. Lastly, in building relationships with local and national relocation companies, we’re able to offer complementary services and referrals to our clients in the areas of moving companies, contractors and real estate vendors.

You’ve had great success over the years. What’s kept you ahead of the competition?

It’s all about our people and the culture we all operate from, and that’s from the feeling of being a family. While we work in a non-competitive work environment, at the same time, we encourage success and business growth among all our agents—new and experienced.

What are some of the ways you go the extra mile for your agents?

I’m always available. They know that and value it. Regular communication is key to success in the real estate business. We work together as a family and offer whatever personalized support is necessary. Plus, our office is one of the select few that offers full-service staff with a competitive commission platform that rewards honest, hard work.

What’s the most significant trend positively impacting your business today?

Growth in the private sector has allowed us to thrive, even during dips in the real estate market.

Where do you see yourself and your business five years down the road?

Because of our affiliation with CENTURY 21®, combined with our growing local presence, I see us continuing to expand our office footprint both regionally and statewide. Our office will continue to strategically grow with the market. Strategic and planned growth is what will allow us to expand into new market areas. We’re currently developing a new construction division and look to see that grow with the marketplace.



Final Question…

What is your top strategy for staying in touch with clients?

We actively engage with the people and families in our communities. Plus, we integrate local and regional partnerships that keep our office top of mind with clients.