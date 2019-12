In 2020, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) loan limit ticks up to $510,400, applicable to most regions, according to an announcement by the agency last week. In costlier markets, the limit rises to $765,600. Find your limit.

In 2019, the baseline loan limit was $484,350, and in higher-priced regions, $726,525. The change is reflective of rising values.

Source: Federal Housing Finance Agency