4 Ways to Elevate Your Team Culture

Successful real estate teams usually have one thing in common: They have a great team culture. With an elevated team culture, you’re sure to attract and retain top producers. With so many brokerages and teams to choose from, you want to make sure your team is performing at its best, especially when hiring new talent.

Here are four ways to elevate your team culture:

1. Communicate, Communicate, Communicate

Yes, I probably sound like a broken record, but there’s a reason why lack of communication is usually the culprit of a failing business. Holding daily huddles to discuss company goals, along with individual progress, is a great way to make sure everyone is on the same page. Daily huddles aren’t just for the agents—invite your support staff to join in. After all, you’re all on the same team, right? Support staff can be in the know on what the agents have coming down the pipe, so they can be better prepared to assist and perform at their best. Also, having open communication with all members of the team helps to promote a sense of understanding and camaraderie.

Content Square 1.

2. Promote Positivity

Talk about the good things that happen, and the great things that are going to happen every day. Remind your team about their goals and their “why.” Highlight the wins and make a big deal out of them. Pay attention to your agents, especially the new ones. Talk to them if they’re struggling, and find out what the real problem is, instead of glossing over situations where only the surface problems are showing.

3. Set Clear Expectations for Every Member of the Team

Each member should know exactly what their role is, and how their role affects other members of the team. Each team member should also know the team’s goals and have a strategic understanding of how to achieve operational excellence. Clearly defined roles and responsibilities are best conveyed to the team members through written documents that you can go over together, in person.

4. Make It Fun

I’ve heard it said that if you’re not having fun, you’re doing it wrong. It’s OK to laugh at the world and not take things too seriously. Make time in the daily huddles to talk about something funny that happened, or how to turn a potentially bad situation into one you can laugh about. There’s a reason why people say laughter is the best medicine. It helps relieve stress, stimulate air production in the body, improve your mood and soothe tension. We can always use a little laughter.

Content Square 2.