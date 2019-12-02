Finish Strong! The Speed of the Leader Determines the Rate of the Pack

Do you want your team to have an active and productive December to end the year? If you do, one of the most effective ways to motivate your team is to be the best example yourself! Follow these three steps to be an inspiration and close out your year with more listings and more sales.



1. Commit to December activity.

Besides deal maintenance and holiday activities, be absolutely certain to schedule specific, income-producing activities to drive new business, and use time-blocking to ensure that you get the work done. Activities include: calling past clients to ask about their needs and about referrals; calling FSBOs to get their listings; and taking an influencer or referral source out to lunch or coffee and ask for more business. It could also be as simple as calling all your contacts from the past year that did not move forward. Whatever you do and whomever you contact, choose now what to focus on for December and commit to specific days and times that you will work to make it happen.



2. Share your goals with your team.

Now that you have your plan for the month, share it with your team! This is an incredibly powerful way to show that you are committed to your team’s success even as the year winds down, and will likely inspire your team members to be productive themselves, as well.



3. Hold yourself accountable and communicate your results.

As I often say, “That which is measured, improves.” On a weekly basis, keep track of the number of calls, meetings and other measurements of your sales activity that you do, then also keep track of the referrals, new listings and new sales generated as a result. Totaling your activity and results—and sharing them with your team each Monday—is a guaranteed way to keep you and your team motivated all month!

You are your team’s leader for a reason, and your team members look to you to set the tone. By following the three steps above this month, you will demonstrate your commitment to purposeful, sales-generating activities to raise your entire team’s production, both in December and into 2020!

Give yourself the gift of coaching! Sign up in December with Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting and receive 50 percent off your first three months and have your best year ever!



Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.