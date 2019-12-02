How to De-Clutter Your Kitchen

Kitchens seem especially prone to clutter. They’re busy rooms where we cook and clean, but you may find a lot of things in this all-important space that you no longer need. And clearing this stuff out will make your kitchen much more presentable to people who tour your for-sale home.

Cut Down on Clutter:

Take a look at your cabinets and you’re likely to find them jammed with stuff. Do you really need all those plates, bowls or glasses that are taking up space in your cabinets? Then there are all those mugs you’ve collected, or gotten as gifts, over the years. If you have too many of these things, put some of them in storage to make your kitchen cabinets more organized.

Kitchen Drawers:

Sure, your silverware drawer is neat, but is there also a messy junk drawer filled with old chargers, plastic forks and knives, and those tiny packets of salt, pepper and sauces you get when you order takeout? Throw away all of this junk and organize this drawer.

Under the Sink:

This is a spot where we tend to store things like cleaning supplies and sponges. Toss the products you no longer use and clean the area. Then put everything back neatly.

Pots and Pans:

Do you have so many pots that when you cook, you find yourself hunting for the right cover for the one you’re using? If so, donate your extra pots and pans to a local food pantry. This not only will make your kitchen look nicer, but will make things easier when you prepare meals.

Get Rid of Gadgets:

Buying that donut maker seemed like a great idea when you saw the commercial on late-night TV, but now it’s collecting dust. If you have fad items, it’s time to rid yourself of them. Again, find a place to donate them to or just throw them away.

Now, when potential buyers look your kitchen over, they’ll see an organized space that is efficient and effective.