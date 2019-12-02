Lighting Tips for Fall & Winter Home Selling

As we get deep into fall and close to winter, the days get shorter. That poses a challenge when selling a home because a dark home doesn’t feel welcoming and visitors might think they’re not getting a thorough look when there’s no sunlight.

But even on the shortest of days, you can show off your home in the best possible light by taking these steps.

Shine the Lights Outside:

A dark house is uninviting and cold, but you can send the message that people are welcome to your home with outdoor lights. Turn on porch lights, as well as lights that illuminate your driveway, allowing visitors to safely make their way to your door. Pathway lights make it easy for guests to see and they’re visually beautiful.

Content Square 1.

Holiday Lights:

If your house is for sale, you don’t want to go overboard with Christmas decorations, so skip inflatables and cartoon-ish decorations. But subtle lighting and a tree in the window decorated with off-white lights definitely sets an inviting scene.

Inside the House:

Inside your home, start with warm lighting in the foyer or entryway and use lights to showcase your living room and kitchen. It’s especially important to light hallways so that people can safely make their way from to room.

In Your Backyard:

In addition to the front of your house, your backyard should also be well-lit. Potential buyers will want to see your deck, lawn, garden and pool if you have one. Lighting not only makes it possible for people to see these things, but there’s also a safety factor—you don’t want anyone falling and hurting themselves as they tour your yard.

Content Square 2.

Even though it’s winter and the holiday season is approaching, the perfect buyer for your home may be out there. So be sure that your home is well lit, safe and makes people feel welcome.