7 Tips for Visiting Open Houses

Many potential buyers attend open houses when looking for new digs. Open houses are held all over the country in all seasons. Having a definitive plan before attending open houses may help you make the decision to purchase.

Here are seven suggestions for making the open house experience much more enjoyable.

Don’t be embarrassed. The reason you’re attending an open house is your business. What anyone thinks about you being there shouldn’t matter. Some people might feel that they’ll be judged on whether or not they look like they can afford the property they’re visiting. An open house is for everyone who wants to look. Remember, you have every right to be there.

Sign in. The attending agent will have a sign-in sheet for those walking through the home. You really should sign it so the agent can let the homeowners know how many people attended. If you’re uncomfortable leaving personal information like your phone number or email address, simply write down your name.

Ask questions. The real estate salesperson is on hand to foot questions from attendees, so don’t be shy asking him or her if you have any. They are usually full of information on neighbourhoods and the industry in general, so you might want to take advantage of that.

Adhere to house rules. The listing agent may have a set of rules he or she would like open house guests to follow. For instance, you may be asked to remove your shoes. Following these rules is common courtesy. Just always remember to wear socks and slip on shoes—it’s easier.

Take a sheet about the listing. The agent will have likely have a printout of the listing and its particulars. You should take one, read through it and ask any questions that might come up.

Have fun! Doing your research on houses and neighbourhoods doesn’t have to be an arduous task. Enjoy going through prospective homes and give yourself kudos for all the learning you’re doing while you’re at it. Visiting many open houses will prepare you for buying the one you love.