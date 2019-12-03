A Guide to Introducing Your Pet to Your New Home

Owning a pet has all kinds of benefits. They provide companionship, can guard a home and can even help you live longer.

Moving to a new home can be stressful for everyone, including your pets. To keep your furry friend happy during the transition and help them adapt, there are some things you can do when introducing your pet to a new home to make it less stressful.

Before you move, try to keep the clutter of moving out of your old home to a minimum so that your pet doesn’t get injured or stressed. If you’ve ever seen your dog become anxious when you pull luggage out of the garage so you can pack for a trip, imagine what they’re thinking when everything at home is being boxed.

Content Square 1.

It can also help to have all of your pet’s belongings in a box on move-in day to make the transition easier. Keep the box with you so that it doesn’t get lost.

Be sure to include your pet’s leash, treats, toys, blanket, waste bags, a crate or carrier, water and food bowls, and, of course, food.

If possible, show your pet around your new home before you move in, as there are a lot of new smells and areas to explore. Let him pick out his favorite room. Inspect the back yard and make sure gates latch close, there aren’t gaps for your dog to escape and that there aren’t any poisonous plants that can harm your dog.

Content Square 2.

Moving day will likely be chaotic. Loud sounds, a new home and movers who your pet doesn’t know can be frightening. Find a place that helps them feel safe during the move, such as a room with all of their belongings or a doggy gate to keep them in a room for most of the day.

Give them a few walks to help relieve stress. You can also hire a dog walker or take them to a pet daycare facility for the day.

It may take a while for dogs and cats to adjust to a new home. Make it easier by having consistent mealtimes and bedtimes for your pets. Put their food and water bowls in a designated area so they learn where they can eat and drink.

Content Square 3.

Show them around the new home so they can familiarize themselves with the new space and all of the rooms.

Walk them around the new neighborhood, which they’ll surely love and will probably look forward to exploring with you. Introduce them to neighbors and delivery workers, showing your pets and other people that there’s nothing to be afraid of in the new environment. And be sure to check in with your neighbors to see if they have dogs that your dog can meet to hopefully curtail territorial barking and other problems.