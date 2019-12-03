How to Enhance Your Foyer With Some Luxury Touches

Though an entryway is usually seen as a mostly functional space, it’s also the first impression guests (or potential homebuyers) have of your home. And in a luxury home, you want that first impression to be unbeatable. Try these tips for a luxury makeover that makes your entryway shine.

Opt for oversized art and a decorative lamp. Your best art isn’t just for the main spaces. Make a splash immediately with a dramatic, oversized piece in your entryway and some soft lighting that sets the mood. Your guests (or open house viewers) will be wowed.

Add luxury seating. Give home residents and guests a place to take a load off as soon as they come in the door, and show off your home’s luxurious style. A storage bench with plush velvet seating or a tufted ottoman with a lid that opens to store smaller items are great options for this.

Mix your textures. For a compelling and stylish vibe, mix textures in your entryway so it encompasses both plush and coarse materials. For example, a woven entrance rug in jute paired with some mohair cushions on a bench, or a smooth marble console table and a seagrass-woven basket.

Make use of full-length mirrors. Do double duty. Give guests an opportunity to see themselves from all angles, while taking advantage of mirror’s ability to bounce light around. Full-length mirrors are a must for a luxury entryway, while smaller ones can hang above dressers or consoles for a last look before heading out the door.